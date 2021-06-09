Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,386 in the last 365 days.

US Ambassador to Belarus says new sanctions are coming ‘quickly’

The US envoy to Minsk — who has been denied a visa to take up her post there — said the Biden administration is working with partners like Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom “on new rounds of sanctions to promote accountability” for human rights abuses committed by Belarus’ strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko and his government.

The White House announced in late May that the US was working with allies to develop “a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Lukashenka regime associated with ongoing abuses of human rights and corruption, the falsification of the 2020 election, and the events of May 23” — when the Belarusian government forced a Ryanair flight to land in order to arrest Raman Pratasevich, a journalist and opposition activist.

Fisher told lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday that “as announced by the White House on May 28, additional sanctions are coming and they are coming soon.”

Fisher declined to offer specific…

The post US Ambassador to Belarus says new sanctions are coming ‘quickly’ appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

US Ambassador to Belarus says new sanctions are coming ‘quickly’

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.