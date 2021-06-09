Gov. Wolf Vows to Protect the Freedom to Vote Amid Attacks on Our Democracy

Will oppose fringe politicians trying to create barriers to voting

With some politicians spreading lies about our elections to divide us, Governor Tom Wolf today vowed to protect the freedom to vote and oppose legislation that would create barriers to voting and silence the voices of some Pennsylvanians. These are the same lies that led directly to the appalling assault on our U.S. Capitol and our democracy on January 6, and now, just a few short months later, the same people who fomented, encouraged, and joined that mob are again emerging to undermine the fabric of our nation.

“Pennsylvanians deserve leaders who deliver for our families and uphold our rights,” said Gov. Wolf. “Today, I reaffirm my commitment to the people of this commonwealth that I will always uphold our democracy. I will stand up for your freedom to vote, and I will not allow bad actors to put up barriers to voting.

“Not only will I stand against any efforts to roll back our freedoms, I will continue to push for changes to take down the barriers that still exist.

“Some bad actors in the legislature and across the country are spewing debunked conspiracy theories as they try to undermine confidence in the November election and it’s outcome. In Arizona, fringe politicians have forced a sham audit that is an embarrassing and chaotic mess, and it is dividing the public and Republican politicians.

“Some Republicans are wasting taxpayer money so they can spew dangerous lies to divide the people and spread doubt about an election. The infighting they’ve created, the lies they’ve spread, and the public money and resources they’ve wasted to do it is shameful.”

Pennsylvania’s 2020 election was fair and secure, and the results were confirmed by two separate professional audits that were scientific and transparent. There was no evidence of fraud in Pennsylvania’s election, and state and federal courts have extensively reviewed the allegations and repeatedly dismissed legal challenges. Politicians who continue to imply otherwise are disrespecting every election worker and volunteer who carried out their duties in November during a pandemic and historic turnout.

The governor was joined by Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid for a press conference at the Camp Curtin YMCA, which is a polling place in Harrisburg.

“Election officials in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties already have completed two audits of the 2020 election results,” said Secretary Degraffenreid said. “Audits follow processes and procedures. They are scientific. They are bipartisan and they are transparent.”

Gov. Wolf also reaffirmed to the people of Pennsylvania that he will protect our democracy and will oppose efforts to roll back mail-in voting, impose unnecessary voter ID limitations or encourage the same dysfunction and chaos occurring in Arizona.

“It is wrong to pass laws that take away someone’s freedom to vote for your own political gain,” said Gov. Wolf. “We have not forgotten the insurrection that took place in our nation’s capital less than six months ago. “Lies and disinformation about fair elections drove our nation to the brink of disaster on January 6, and now the same people who spread those lies, who encouraged the mob that attacked our nation’s leaders, are attacking the freedom to vote.”

Pennsylvania voters have embraced the new freedom to vote by mail, which is made possible by Act 77, the landmark voting law passed with bipartisan support before the pandemic. In the November 2020 election, more than 2.6 million mail and absentee ballots were cast, 38 percent of the 6.8 million ballots cast in the election.