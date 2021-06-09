 Virtual Public Hearing for Hawaii Administrative Rule 19-151 “Photo Red Light Imaging Detector Systems” on Thursday, June 17

Main, News Posted on Jun 9, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is holding a virtual public hearing on Thursday, June 17, 2021, regarding proposed Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR) 19-151, entitled “Photo Red Light Imaging Detector System.” The proposed rules are intended to provide guidance to ensure proper implementation of the new law.

The current version of the HAR chapter, and links to participate in the virtual public hearings can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/home/doing-business/hawaii-administrative-rules/. Attendees are encouraged to present their views on the proposed rules at the public hearing, or by e-mail to [email protected], or fax (808) 587-6303. Written comments will be accepted through Thursday, June 17, 2021, and may be sent to the following address:

Hawaii Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Safety Office 98-339 Ponohana Place Aiea, HI 96701

The virtual public hearings will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting information is as follows:

For Chapter 19-151 Photo Red Light Imaging Detector System

Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 9-11 a.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 245 735 292#

