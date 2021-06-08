Wisconsin Re-Launches “You Stop the Spread” Multimedia Campaign

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced the re-launch of You Stop the Spread, a statewide multimedia campaign to inform and encourage Wisconsinites to take action and get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

“Wisconsinites are no strangers to rolling up their sleeves and getting the job done – and getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 is no different,” said Gov. Evers. “Each of us have our own reasons for getting the vaccine, and we hope folks will participate by posting photos to share with friends and neighbors about why you chose to get the shot.”

The campaign initially launched in September 2020 to raise awareness and promote good public health safety practices such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. The message has continued to evolve along with changing conditions in Wisconsin and a new round of ads began running in April. With the campaign now fully underway, residents of Wisconsin will see the messaging on television, radio, billboards, and transit as well as in local newspapers.

The campaign will also uses social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat. This updated round of materials emphasizes the importance of becoming fully vaccinated and following key COVID-19 safety guidelines when necessary. You Stop the Spread also aims to connect individuals with the information they need to make an informed decision about getting vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and one of the most effective tools we have for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19.”

Since Wisconsin began vaccinating in December 2020, over 5.2 million doses have been administered in the state. Nearly half (48.6%) of the total population have received at least one dose, and 43.2% have been fully vaccinated. Ultimately, we hope to achieve an 80% or more vaccination level in Wisconsin to keep us all safe and get back to the things we love. To find a vaccine provider near you, go to vaccines.gov or call 211 (or 877-947-2211).

Share why you chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine on social media. Help us spread the word by taking a picture of yourself (feel free to include friends) doing your part by getting vaccinated and post on your social media accounts using the hashtag #YouStoptheSpread. Be sure to include why you chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And don’t forget to tag DHS for a chance to be featured on one of our social media pages!

To learn more about how the COVID-19 vaccines were developed, the science behind them, and to get answers to any of your other vaccine questions, visit the DHS COVID-19 Vaccine page or call 211.