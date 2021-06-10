Best Cyclotron Systems, a TeamBest Global Company, Announces Upgrade of their Best 35–70 MeV Proton Cyclotron to 1000 µA
Best 70 MeV Proton Cyclotron installed in INFN, Legnaro, Italy (Photo courtesy of Laboratori Nazionali di Legnaro)
The Best 35–70 MeV Proton Cyclotron from Best Cyclotron Systems has been upgraded to 1000 µA with the ability to deliver long half-life radioisotopesWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Cyclotron Systems (BCS) is happy to introduce their high energy Best 35–70 MeV Proton Cyclotron (B35–70p) for research, industrial, green-energy and medical radioisotope production applications. The high energy provides access to radionuclides produced by (p,xn) reactions and is a research accelerator, as well as a radioisotope production cyclotron. TeamBest Global (TBG) will partner with the end-user to create a facility that will satisfy the end user's requirements and provide some of TBG's radioisotope supply requirements, together with the opportunity for joint research projects. Both solid and gas target systems can be added to the B35–70p System.The B35–70p Cyclotron is supplied with high current (up to 1000 µA) and liquid, solid target stations and high current gas target stations. The first system of its kind has been installed in INFN, Legnaro, Italy (see picture) and currently functional. This is a simple, easy-to-maintain design with external ion sources.
The ion source and injection system, plus the radiofrequency power configuration, has been reconfigured to increase the beam current over the operating energies of 35 to 70 MeV to over 1000 µA. This allows high yields of generator radioisotopes such as Germanium-68 and Strontium-82. Likewise, therapy radioisotopes such as Lu-177 are available.
The available radioisotopes include, but are not limited to: Tc-99m, Ga-67, In-11, Cu-67, Ru-86, Cs-131, Tl-201, I-123 and Sr-82.
Some of the features the B35-70p Cyclotron include, but not limited to:
– Isotopes can be produced in large quantities suitable for commercial radiopharmacies
– Beam line has variable energy design, with two extracted beams from cyclotron into switching magnets
– 2- or 3-way switching magnet design allowing for 4 or 6 beam line configuration
– Solid, liquid and gas target designs available in varying formats
– Custom configurations and designs
– Neutron production targets and neutron beam channel configurations are available for high neutron flux applications
– Easy to operate and maintain with an external ion source
TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies and Best Cure Foundation (BCF) are planning to establish hundreds of cyclotrons and other systems worldwide for Radioisotope Production, Research, Green Energy, etc., and operate them for more efficient Medical Diagnosis/Treatment/Research and Green Energy Developments.
