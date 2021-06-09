PSD Announces 6-14-2021 Meeting of the VT NDCAP

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its second meeting of 2021 on Monday evening, June 14, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM. In accordance with changes to Vermont Open Meeting Law in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference.

Members of the public may join the webcast by using the following link: VT NDCAP 2021 Teams Meeting Link Rev 1. Questions regarding access to the meeting may be directed to Tony Leshinskie, Vermont State Nuclear Engineer, at anthony.leshinksie@vermont.gov or 802-272-1714.

NorthStar and Vermont State Agencies will present highlights of recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities. The Vermont State Agencies reports will include assessments of NorthStar’s March 31, 2021 required annual status report for the Vermont Yankee (VY) Decommissioning Project. The complete agenda for the June 14, 2021 meeting may be viewed in advance.

For more information, please see the Press Release regarding the meeting, or visit the Department's Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel webpage.