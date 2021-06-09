TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of Goodlettsville

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $350,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Goodlettsville for a playground at Peay Park.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants meet that need.”

Goodlettsville will develop the Rachel's Garden inclusive playground at Peay Park. The playground area will be 9,231 sq. ft. and will be enclosed within a fenced area of approximately 420 linear feet. It includes the playground and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant parking and access.

“Safe, well-equipped playgrounds where kids can exercise make a huge quality-of-life difference, Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, said. “Kids of all abilities should be able to enjoy a playground. I am very pleased these improvements have been funded and appreciate the hard work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application. I look forward to seeing the improvements which will be made as a result of this grant.”

“Rachel’s Garden at Peay Park was designed so that children of all developmental levels can play together,” Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, said. “Inclusive playgrounds are a worthy public investment because they make a big difference in the lives of kids who have a disability and their families.”

“Parks and recreation provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure,” Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, said. “I am grateful these funds will help provide greater access to Peay Park for everyone. I appreciate the excellent work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.