TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of Spring Hill

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $321,114 parks and recreation grant for the City of Spring Hill for improvements at two parks.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

Spring Hill will enhance the Walnut Street Skate Park by adding four pickle ball courts and restroom facilities and improve Fischer Park at Port Royal by adding a small Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant mobility track with cornhole, lighting, irrigation, and field restoration.

“Parks are a very important part of our communities and I am very pleased these funds are available for this project,” Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, said. “They serve as a wonderful outdoor space for our residents, improving the quality of life for our citizens and promoting outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”

“These recreation amenities will enhance the quality of life in our community, but it will also give residents with disabilities greater access to our parks,” Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, said. “I thank our city leaders for their partnership and for submitting a successful application for these very worthy projects. It was an honor to support their efforts, and I appreciate TDEC’s investment in Spring Hill.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.