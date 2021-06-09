TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of White Pine

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $139,437.50 parks and recreation grant for the City of White Pine for lighting, access, and renovations at a multi-purpose field.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

The project in White Pine will involve lighting improvements at Lions Park, installing an LED system on a multipurpose field and replacing existing lights in the parking areas. It will also include Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility to the field, along with renovations and improvements to it.

“I am glad these funds are available to help encourage outdoor activity and bring the community together,” Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, said. “Outdoor activities promote a healthier lifestyle by fighting childhood obesity, improving immune function and resulting in better overall mental and physical health. I appreciate the local officials who worked to secure these funds for our community.”

“Safe and well-equipped recreation facilities that encourage exercise improve the quality-of-life for all residents,” Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, said. “I am grateful to TDEC for the funds to make these improvements at Lions Park and I congratulate our local leaders for their successful application.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.