Omar Khayyam's 1000th Birthday Has Arrived: Today, June 10, 2021, Marks His True Birth Date Millennium
Omar Khayyam’s Secret: Hermeneutics of the Robaiyat in Quantum Sociological Imagination Book 1 (New Khayyami Studies), Book 2 (Khayyami Millennium), and Book 3 (Khayyami Astronomy) — Simultaneously Released on June 1, 2021
Omar Khayyam’s true dates of birth and passing were joyfully discovered by someone of his own Iranian descent just in time before his birth millennium and his passing's forthcoming ninth centennial.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omar Khayyam was born a thousand solar years ago today, on June 10, AD 1021 (Gregorian), at sunrise of Neyshabour, Iran. He passed away a centenarian at the solar age of 102 on his birthday, June 10, AD 1123 (Gregorian) in Neyshabour, closing “the circle of coming and going” of his life.
— Sociologist and Author, Mohammad H. Tamdgidi
In commemoration of Omar Khayyam’s true birth date millennium and forthcoming ninth centennial of passing, transdisciplinary sociologist of Iranian descent Mohammad H. Tamdgidi, Ph.D., has begun releasing in a planned 12-book series, commonly titled “Omar Khayyam’s Secret: Hermeneutics of the Robaiyat in Quantum Sociological Imagination,” the results of his decades-long research on Khayyam, the enigmatic 11th/12th centuries Persian Muslim sage, philosopher, astronomer, mathematician, physician, writer, and poet from Neyshabour, Iran, whose life and works still remain behind a veil of deep mystery.
Tamdgidi’s purpose has been to find definitive answers to the many puzzles still surrounding Khayyam, especially regarding the existence, nature, and purpose of the Robaiyat in his life and works. To explore the questions posed, he has advanced a new hermeneutic method of textual analysis, informed by what he calls the quantum sociological imagination, to gather and study all the attributed philosophical, religious, scientific, and literary writings of Khayyam.
Tamdgidi’s discovery of Omar Khayyam’s true dates of birth and passing (AD 1021-1123) were recently reported in Book 2 of his 12-volume series. The first three books of the series were simultaneously released on June 1, 2021, and are now available from major online bookstores and many university library databases worldwide, and from OKCIR: Omar Khayyam Center for Integrative Research.
In terms of method, the series and its findings were made possible by unriddling the quantum enigma in transdisciplinary sociology as reported in an earlier study published by OKCIR last year, titled “Liberating Sociology: From Newtonian Toward Quantum Imaginations: Volume 1: Unriddling the Quantum Enigma” (Jan. 2020), also authored by Tamdgidi. The series on Khayyam serves as an applied setting to demonstrate the fruitfulness of the research findings reported in the earlier book on the quantum enigma.
As the author explains in detail in Book 2, the currently held dates of birth and passing for Omar Khayyam (AD 1048-1131) are entirely and demonstrably wrong, having also driven Khayyami studies astray for many decades. Ironically, according to Tamdgidi, Iran and the world have been commemorating the legacy of a genius (among other talents) calendar reformer from Iran—someone who, now we know as a senior scholar, led a team of distinguished astronomers to reestablish a solar calendar in Iran that is still the most precise in the world—on erroneous and in part absurdly conjectured birth and death calendar dates.
Tamdgidi has also reported in Book 3 of the series his discovery for the first time of the origins of Omar Khayyam's "tent-maker" pen name, which became possible also due to the discovery of Khayyam's true birth date that offered an accurate knowledge of the geometry of his correct birth horoscope.
Tamdgidi has further discovered, as reported also in Book 3 of the series, a non-"wandering" signature quatrain accurately pointing to the whereabouts of the correct Gemini degree in its composer's birth chart as it has now been discovered, a quatrain that also hints at the intended composition of a 1000-Robaiyat divan. Another Khayyami quatrain that has traditionally been ignored or dismissed telling of its composer's having turned hundred in age was also found to be definitively traceable to Omar Khayyam. Per Tamdgidi’s findings, a sample translation and reading of fifty more or less ignored Khayyami quatrains also revealed that in fact they are traceable to Omar Khayyam; this finding became possible because of having learned how essential (not incidental) highly nuanced critical engagement with traditional astrology was in composing the Robaiyat. Tamdgidi write, “all this now call for a need for hermeneutic reconsideration of all extant Khayyami quatrains.”
Today, June 10, 2021, begins a two-year period for joyful celebration and commemoration of Omar Khayyam’s life, works, and legacy, one that begins from his true birth date millennium and will culminate on the ninth centennial of the true date of his passing two years from now, on June 10, 2023.
According to Tamdgidi, “it will be a while before interested scholars and Khayyam lovers worldwide will appreciate the accuracy and significance of the new findings being reported in my new series. But, it is now a matter of historical record that Omar Khayyam’s true dates of birth and passing were joyfully discovered by someone of his own Iranian descent just in time before the millennium of his birth and the soon forthcoming ninth centennial of his passing.”
Every single breath that in your lifetime passes,
Breathe it as if everything its joy surpasses!
Beware that the world’s prime wealth are your breaths of life!
So, spend their coins such that joyfulness amasses!
— Omar Khayyam (Tamdgidi translation)
About the Author:
Mohammad H. (Behrooz) Tamdgidi, Ph.D., is the founding director and editor of OKCIR: Omar Khayyam Center for Integrative Research in Utopia, Mysticism, and Science (Utopystics) (www.okcir.com) and its journal, "Human Architecture: Journal of the Sociology of Self-Knowledge" (ISSN: 1540-5699), which have served since 2002 to frame his independent research, pedagogical, and publishing initiatives. Tamdgidi holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in sociology in conjunction with a graduate certificate in Middle Eastern studies from Binghamton University (SUNY). He received his B.A. in architecture from U.C. Berkeley. Other than his series currently in progress on Omar Khayyam, he has previously authored “Liberating Sociology: From Newtonian Toward Quantum Imaginations: Volume 1: Unriddling the Quantum Enigma (Okcir Press, 2020), "Gurdjieff and Hypnosis: A Hermeneutic Study" (Palgrave Macmillan, 2009) and "Advancing Utopistics: The Three Component Parts and Errors of Marxism" (Routledge/Paradigm, 2007). He is a former associate professor of sociology specializing in social theory at UMass Boston and has taught sociology at SUNY-Binghamton and SUNY-Oneonta. Due to research commitments facing urgent deadlines, and preferences for written communication and privacy, the author can be reached only by email.
Mohammad H. Tamdgidi
OKCIR: Omar Khayyam Center for Integrative Research
