Governor Offers Reward for Information on Union County Murder

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Joshua Tramaine Allen, age 33. 

It is believed that Mr. Allen was last seen alive on Bost Street in Marshville, North Carolina on January 23, 2021. On the afternoon of February 9, 2021, the body of Joshua Tramaine Allen was found in a wooded area off Monroe Ansonville Road in Wingate, North Carolina. 

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

 

