Excel High School Expands English Language Learning to Support ESL Students

Designed to support English Language Learners, Excel High School has added an English Language Learning component to its entire online curriculum.

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel High School, a regionally and nationally accredited online institution based in the US, is expanding its English Language learning program to help support its international student body. The English Language Learning Program caters to ESL (English as a Second Language) students that need tools to improve their English skills and prepare for college.

“We work hard to support our international student community, and I am very excited for the expansion of our English Language Learning program,” says Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel High School. “This program is designed to help ELL/ESL students take on the challenge of learning in their native language and English to master relevant skills.”

Excel High School’s English Language Learning program offers several advantages for ESL (English as a Second Language) students. These advantages include:



• Courses designed to deliver dual language instruction which allow students to study in their native language and English.

• Toggle between student’s native language and English as their proficiency improves.

• Receive credit for previously completed courses from foreign high schools.

• Recovering credit for courses missed, failed, or incomplete.

• Supplementing your current school curriculum.

Students who enroll in the English Language Learning program will work with experienced online instructors engaging digital curricula designed to prepare learners for success in college and beyond. With its flexible, easy-to-use learning portal, and self-paced online classes available to students globally, Excel High School is an excellent choice for ESL students anywhere in the world.

Excel High School is regionally accredited by Cognia and MSA CESS, and recognized by colleges and universities worldwide. With hundreds of 5-star reviews on Trustpilot and over an 80% graduation rate, Excel High School’s English Language Learning Program is a clear choice for ESL students.

About Excel High School

Since 2005, Excel High School has delivered high-quality, accredited, online K-12 and adult high school programs. The cornerstone of the Excel program includes personalized learning, flexibility to learn when and where students learn best, highly qualified instructors, an award-winning, standards-aligned curriculum, easy-to-use technology, and a diverse online learning community. For more information, call 800-620-3844 or visit https://www.excelhighschool.com. Excel High School is a division of Excel Education Systems, Inc., a global leader in online education.