Close the Learning Loss Gap With Accredited, Online Summer School
Xceed Anywhere to offer virtual summer courses for students in grades 7-12
Classes won’t be canceled due to COVID outbreaks because everything is done online and at a student’s individual pace.”WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the much-publicized learning loss that so many students across the country experienced this past school year, families are seeking an alternative summer school option that allows for both consistency and flexibility.
— Brent Goldman, Ed.D., Founder and CEO of Xceed Preparatory Academy
Xceed Anywhere, a Cognia-accredited virtual private school for students in grades 6 through 12, has opened its (online) classroom to students from any school, anywhere in the country this summer.
“Although both Xceed Anywhere and our sister school, Xceed Preparatory Academy were consistent with our schedules and academic programs over the last 16 months, we recognize that many students, unfortunately, did not have this same experience,” said Xceed Anywhere CEO Dr. Brent Goldman. “As educators, it is important to us to help get as many kids up to speed, academically, as possible—even if they aren’t full-time Xceed students.”
Starting June 10th, Xceed Anywhere will offer a virtual summer school program that any student headed into grades 7 through 12 during the 2021-22 school year can enroll in. The cost is $695 per half credit.
“Our faculty are all course- and state-certified and are often recognized for their engaging teaching methods; our virtual teaching is not like the remote or online learning many students have experienced this past year,” said Betty Norton, Xceed Anywhere’s Head of School. “They are well-equipped to meet students where they’re at academically, whether it is on a short- or long-term basis.”
Virtual summer school students will be treated as regular Xceed Anywhere students with personalized instruction and opportunities for group engagement. They are also eligible to participate in Xceed’s Rising Seniors Program, a seven-session summer program run by Your College Concierge, covering the Scoir platform, entrance essay writing with feedback, a review of FAFSA information, the college application process and forms and documents students need so they are ready to submit once post-secondary enrollment windows open.
Students who enroll in Xceed Anywhere’s virtual summer school will receive unofficial Xceed Anywhere transcripts that are added to their official school transcript.
“We are thrilled to offer a comprehensive virtual summer school option to families from all over the country that allows for both flexibility and stability,” continued Goldman. “Classes won’t be canceled due to COVID outbreaks because everything is done online and at a student’s individual pace.”
In addition to being accredited by Cognia, Xceed Anywhere is also an NCAA-approved school, allowing elite athletes to train effectively while enrolled in middle or high school.
For more information on Xceed Anywhere’s virtual summer program or to apply, please visit www.xceedanywhere.com/summer-school.
ABOUT XCEED ANYWHERE
Xceed Anywhere is a Cognia-accredited private virtual school preparing students grades 6-12 for college and beyond. Xceed Anywhere has purposefully re-engineered the traditional school model into a robust virtual school environment. Middle and high school students regularly work with state-certified teachers, engage with interactive curriculum developed by one of the nation’s top curriculum providers, benefit from personalized college counseling and form relationships with peers. New students are accepted year-round.
