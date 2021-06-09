News and Events: Kluge Center to Host Pillars of Democracy Series

A series of new events from the John W. Kluge Center at the Library of Congress, the Pillars of Democracy, will examine the challenges facing major institutions in American society. The series will debut in July and continue through May 2022.

The Kluge Center, with the American Enterprise Institute and the Brookings Institution, will host the series to explore how institutions should work in a functioning society, and grapple with the question of how their decline can be counteracted.

The series begins on July 8 (click here to register) with an analysis of the U.S. Congress.

