In-Charge Energy Expands with New R&D Facility
The Richmond, Va., Industrial Space Will Test Large Commercial VehiclesSANTA MONICA, CA, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-Charge Energy, the industry leader in turnkey commercial EV infrastructure solutions, has purchased a new 21,414-square-foot facility in Richmond, Va., which will serve as the company’s inventory warehouse and research and development hub.
“This new facility is a testament to our quick expansion and commitment to research-backed solutions for EV charging infrastructure,” said Cameron Funk, CEO of In-Charge Energy. “As a fast-growing leader in this space, we hold ourselves to the highest standards to ensure our customers are getting the best products, services and innovations as the world transitions to electric mobility.”
The larger R&D hub enables the In-Charge team to conduct integration testing with large vehicles, including semi and box trucks. The facility features three dock-height loading bays, making such testing more seamless and accessible. The team will also test DC fast chargers and other associated hardware before shipping it to customers or infrastructure projects in progress.
The facility will be managed by Van Wilkins, Jr., Senior Vice President of Operations at In-Charge, who will also oversee 20 staff members at the new site. Wilkins played a key role in purchasing the Richmond facility, which is strategically positioned along the Interstate 95 corridor connecting Boston to Florida and near the Port of Hampton Roads along the Interstate 64 corridor. With this East Coast footprint, the In-Charge team can service its customers throughout the region.
“We chose Richmond because it’s an important location for the future of electric fleets,” Wilkins said. “Having an operation center for charging hardware testing, commissioning, repair and development will be an important part of the critical infrastructure. The large construction projects get more attention, but we want to focus on the lifecycle of the EV infrastructure by maximizing reliability and reducing restoration times and total cost of ownership.”
For more information about In-Charge Energy's capabilities, please visit inchargeus.com.
About In-Charge Energy
In-Charge Energy is on the frontlines of large-scale emissions reduction, accelerating the electrification of the transportation industry – one commercial fleet at a time. With end-to-end, turnkey solutions for commercial EV infrastructure projects, In-Charge Energy equips fleet managers with customized tools and plans for a seamless transition to EVs.
In-Charge develops innovative hardware and software products designed and engineered specifically for fleets. Whether a fleet has 200 sedans or 20,000 Class 8 trucks, the team at In-Charge serves a diverse clientele throughout North America, including major commercial fleets, truck and bus manufacturers, rideshare operators, EV manufacturers, school districts, municipalities and facilities owners, among many others.
Headquartered in the world’s first zero-emissions deliver zone in Santa Monica, Calif., In-Charge Energy was founded by EV industry veterans Cameron Funk and Terry O’Day. The company has additional operations in San Francisco, Michigan and Virginia.
More information about In-Charge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. You can also follow In-Charge on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
