Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,626 in the last 365 days.

Governor Hogan and Eight Fellow Governors Urge President Biden to Prioritize of Offshore Wind Development

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Long-Term and Comprehensive Plan to Support the Offshore Wind Industry Will Help Realize Significant Economic Potential

States Will Collaborate to Meet Collective Clean Energy Targets; Offer Strategies to Build on the Biden Administration’s Key Priorities

Governor Larry Hogan and eight other Governors today issued a letter urging President Biden’s Administration to build on the significant momentum to prioritize offshore wind development in the United States, while focusing on the development of a long-term plan to support the offshore wind industry to help maximize its economic potential and provide significant local and national benefits. The Governors have pledged to work collaboratively to meet each state’s respective clean energy targets, while offering strategies to build upon the key areas outlined by President Biden’s Administration to further advance offshore wind in the United States.

Read the full text of the letter here from:

Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland
Governor Charlie Baker, Commonwealth of Massachusetts
Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut
Governor Janet Mills, Maine
Governor Christopher Sununu, New Hampshire
Governor Philip Murphy, New Jersey
Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York
Governor Daniel McKee, Rhode Island
Governor Ralph Northam, Virginia

Additional information about offshore wind in Maryland can be found on the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) website www.Energy.Maryland.gov.

Kaymie Owen
Maryland Energy Administration
+1 443-694-3651
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Governor Hogan and Eight Fellow Governors Urge President Biden to Prioritize of Offshore Wind Development

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.