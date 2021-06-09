Governor Hogan and Eight Fellow Governors Urge President Biden to Prioritize of Offshore Wind Development

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Long-Term and Comprehensive Plan to Support the Offshore Wind Industry Will Help Realize Significant Economic Potential

States Will Collaborate to Meet Collective Clean Energy Targets; Offer Strategies to Build on the Biden Administration’s Key Priorities

Governor Larry Hogan and eight other Governors today issued a letter urging President Biden’s Administration to build on the significant momentum to prioritize offshore wind development in the United States, while focusing on the development of a long-term plan to support the offshore wind industry to help maximize its economic potential and provide significant local and national benefits. The Governors have pledged to work collaboratively to meet each state’s respective clean energy targets, while offering strategies to build upon the key areas outlined by President Biden’s Administration to further advance offshore wind in the United States.

Read the full text of the letter here from:

Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland

Governor Charlie Baker, Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut

Governor Janet Mills, Maine

Governor Christopher Sununu, New Hampshire

Governor Philip Murphy, New Jersey

Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York

Governor Daniel McKee, Rhode Island

Governor Ralph Northam, Virginia

Additional information about offshore wind in Maryland can be found on the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) website www.Energy.Maryland.gov.