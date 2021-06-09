Unified Announces Acquisition of Challengers Uprising
North American esports companies Unified and Challengers Uprising have joined forces, with Unified's recent acquisition announced Tuesday.
Our goal in creating Challengers Uprising has always been creating a true "Path to Pro" for esports competitors, casters, producers, broadcasting, and front office talent.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wichita, Kansas-based esports tournament operator and events company Unified announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Challengers Uprising, a North American competitive platform for amateur League of Legends.
Challengers Uprising was officially founded on June 1, 2020, by Jordan Trabue, Chris Harris, and Glenn Chin. The three founders share a passion for video games and a deep wealth of experience in the esports industry, including Mr. Chin’s more than 20 years of experience as a product veteran for companies such as EA Sports and Nike. Applying their collective experience, and always prioritizing the player's “path to pro,” Challengers Uprising served the underserved North American League of Legends amateur scene.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to be joining Ramsey and the Unified team. Our goal in creating Challengers Uprising has always been creating a true "Path to Pro" for esports competitors, casters, producers, broadcasting, and front office talent." said Glenn Chin, Co-Founder, President & Chief Brand Officer, Challengers Uprising. "Unified has a similar mission, and by joining forces, we can better serve esports talent, teams, and sponsors. There is a tremendous amount of young talent in North America, across the board in all disciplines. It's been amazing to work with young superstars and watch them take their esports dreams to the next level."
“I am very excited to add the Challengers Uprising team with Chris, Jordan, Glenn, and everyone else who’s supported and brought so much amazing content to the stage to Unified,” remarked Ramsey Jamoul, Unified’s Chief Executive Officer, during the livestream announcement Tuesday evening. “We’re welcoming you guys in with open arms as we continue to build out the amateur space.”
Through the partnership of these two companies and their shared vision for expanding esports opportunities for all, players and enthusiasts in the North American space should expect to see more avenues to compete or spectate online and in person. Their first physical esports competition of the year, which will include a $1,000 League of Legends tournament among dozens of other titles, is scheduled to take place on July 9th and 10th in Kansas City, KS.
About Unified:
Unified (formerly Unified Esports Association) is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists, and amateur video game players at every stage.
About Challengers Uprising:
Challengers Uprising was created in 2020 by a group of passionate esports & entertainment enthusiasts to fill a void between the amateur and professional competitive scene in League of Legends. The Challengers Uprising platform is centered around empowering and enabling all ambitious gamers — from players and coaches to casters and producers — to ascend to the zenith of esports. With never-before-seen competitive prize pools and experiences, Challengers Uprising seeks to inspire the amateurs of today to become the pros of tomorrow.
