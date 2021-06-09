COVID Lockdown Insanity book released, by Hugh McTavish, Ph.D. immunologist
Warning: If you support lockdowns, you will not be able to after reading this book.SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, U.S., June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID Sanity (COVID-Sanity.org) and West Fork Press announce the publication of the book COVID Lockdown Insanity, by Hugh McTavish, a Ph.D. immunologist and the Executive Director of COVID Sanity, as well as an attorney. Dr. McTavish goes through the data, relying almost exclusively on government statistics and peer-reviewed science, to determine how deadly COVID is, how the infection fatality rate varies by age, and how it compares to influenza, which if any of the interventions—mask wearing, hand washing, and closing schools—reduced infections, how much the lockdowns reduced COVID deaths, how many deaths they caused in suicides and drug overdoses, how much they increased clinical depression, and what the total economic cost of the lockdowns was. He looks at some of the conspiracy theories about the lockdowns and the evidence for and against them. Dr. McTavish also makes a nomination for the stupidest and most arrogant statement ever made. The book includes an interesting calculation of the harms in lost time of life caused by the lockdowns to the harms caused by the Vietnam War, generally considered the most disastrous public policy choice in recent times, at least until the lockdowns. Be warned though, if you believe the lockdown response to COVID was wise or necessary or beneficial, you will not still be able to hold that opinion after reading this book.
About the Author:
Hugh McTavish, Ph.D., J.D. is the founder and Executive Director of COVID Sanity. He is a Ph.D. biochemist and immunologist and also a patent attorney. He has authored 18 refereed scientific journal articles and is the inventor on 21 U.S. patents. He has started two pharmaceutical companies off of his own inventions – IGF Oncology, LLC, for a targeted drug for cancer and Squarex, LLC, for a treatment that prevents cold sores or oral herpes virus outbreaks. He has written two previous books on public policy and nature—Ending War in Our Lifetime and Wild Plants of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Area.
About COVID Sanity:
COVID Sanity is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide policy makers and the public with scientific and factual information on the benefits and harms of current and potential policy responses and individual responses to COVID-19 and educate the public with scientifically accurate information on individual risk from COVID-19 so persons can make informed decisions about their risk from COVID-19 and if and how to modify their behavior.
Hugh McTavish
COVID Sanity
+1 651-492-0283
info@covid-sanity.org