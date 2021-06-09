Tickets Are Now Available For I Love NYC SMB’s #TY100 Fundraising Concert Series In Support Of SMBs And Local Artists
100% of the donations and money raised through ticket sales will be re-distributed to small businesses and artists to help them get through Covid-19.
We’re excited to bring the arts into these unique spaces, providing accessible and unforgettable live musical experiences for New Yorkers.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Love NYC SMB's has been created by a group of volunteers who are on a genuine mission to help support the small businesses and artists of New York City. U.S. Census Data shows that 78% of NYC small businesses reported a continuing negative impact from the pandemic as of March 2021. Additionally, artists and creatives remain among the most severely affected segment of the nation's workforce, where at the height of the pandemic in 2020, 63% experienced unemployment. To counteract COVID's terrible effects and bring a little joy into people's lives, I Love NYC SMB's is officially launching the #TY100 Concert series, which consists of 10 in-person events across all five boroughs under the artistic direction of ARKAI.
— Jonathan Miron & Philip Sheegog, Co-Founders of ARKAI
To help drive the local economy and help them get through the challenges they have faced due to Covid-19, I Love NYC SMB is making a public commitment that 100% of the donations and money raised through ticket sales will be re-distributed to the #TY100 small business winners and performing artists.
Each of the ten events in the series will take place in various small business spaces and other exciting locations for a unique and fun experience. It means you could be attending a concert at a salon, a farmer's market, or a private boutique! In addition to these fun and original spaces, you will get to experience incredible performances by some of New York’s best artists. All events have limited seats to create a unique and intimate experience for those who attend.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our society and play a pivotal role in shaping communities and driving local economies,” said Jonathan Miron & Philip Sheegog, Co-Founders of ARKAI. “We’re excited to bring the arts into these unique spaces, providing accessible and unforgettable live musical experiences for New Yorkers.”
Events will take place the 3rd Friday of every month, starting in June and going through to May 2022, taking a break in December. The remaining five concerts location and artists will be announced in November 2021. The events are set to be two hours long, with one hour dedicated to the artist’s performance.
For those who wish to support the #TY100 but are unable to attend the event or in the case where events are sold out, we are also accepting donations. In exchange for your support, you will be given access to a fun surprise at checkout. The donation perk will change periodically. Additionally, 100% of all donations are tax-deductible through our fiscal sponsor, Satellite Collective.
During the events, we will always respect the most up-to-date Covid Safe rules and regulations. All patrons must provide proof of vaccination upon entry and/or proof of negative test from the past 48 hours. All attendees must also wear masks while inside the space for the duration of the event.
There is nothing more New York than being in a unique, private space, surrounded by others on a mission to make their dreams come true while listening to incredibly talented performers. So come to the #TY100 Concert Series, explore the five Boroughs, support small businesses and the arts, and have a truly New York night out.
To see the event calendar, purchase tickets, or make a donation, please visit https://ilovesmallbiz.nyc/concerts
Maxine Genier
Silver Lining Ltd
+1 646-733-6747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter