Tickets Are Now Available For I Love NYC SMB’s #TY100 Fundraising Concert Series In Support Of SMBs And Local Artists

I Love NYC SMB LOGO #TY100 Concert Series #TY100 Concert Series ARKAI Feature

100% of the donations and money raised through ticket sales will be re-distributed to small businesses and artists to help them get through Covid-19.

We’re excited to bring the arts into these unique spaces, providing accessible and unforgettable live musical experiences for New Yorkers.” — Jonathan Miron & Philip Sheegog, Co-Founders of ARKAI