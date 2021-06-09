Equator Releases Cordless, Self-Cleaning SweepMOP

Equator All-in-One Sweeper + MOP

Transforming the way homeowners clean their floors, the All-In-One Cordless Self-Cleaning SweepMOP sweeps and mops with ease and self-cleans after each use.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has eliminated everything people hate about cleaning floors with the release of the All In One, Cordless, Self-Cleaning SweepMOP.

Self-propelled and lightweight, the user can effortlessly stroll about any hard surface in their home to clean up wet and dry spills in just one sweep. The device automatically adjusts, so there’s no need to manually switch settings between slippery wet noodles or spilled cereal. When finished, the user places the sweeper mop back on its docking station and with one push of a button the device cleans itself, depositing everything it just picked up into a convenient wastebasket. The device refills with water after the self-cleaning cycle, so it’s always ready for the next round of cleaning. Without having to bend over or touch any mess, the sweeper mop has finally revolutionized the way homeowners clean floors.

The sleek-designed device is easy to assemble and equipped with a swiveling power head and comfortable grip handle so it can clean in any direction, even those hard to reach corners and edges. And it doesn’t matter if the mess is all dried up in tricky grooves or tight corners. The sweeper mop has thick rollers that absorb any groove-crusted residue.

Only weighing five pounds, completely portable, and loaded with a 2200 mAh powerful rechargeable battery, the SweepMOP Powerhead lasts up to one hour and the quiet 30 dB motor will not cause any noisy disruptions. It can clean 1500 sq.ft in a single charge. This device is one amazing appliance that can sweep, mop, and clean itself.

The inspiration for this innovative device came from the company President, Atul Vir, who realized how inefficient traditional mops and handle sweepers were when he began working from home due to the pandemic and started helping his wife with chores.

Saving users from exhausting pushing and pulling, painful bending, and getting dirty, the SweepMOP can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Sears, Goedeker and Wayfair among others at an MSRP of $399.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more details visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.