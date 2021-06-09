For Immediate Release:

June 9, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 10, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashland Village of Perrysville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Canaan Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Brown Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Coshocton Coshocton Port Authority IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Delaware Berlin Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Troy Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Townsend Community School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fulton Fulton County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Hamilton City of Wyoming IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Cory-Rawson Local School District IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Harrison Puskarich Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Milford Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Madison Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Logan Greater Logan County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain City of Lorain 07/08/2020 TO 06/04/2021 Performance Audit Miami Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Ohio Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery City of Germantown IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 City of Oakwood IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Congress Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Perry Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Dover Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Dover Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Van Wert Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Salt Creek Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Village of Portage IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov