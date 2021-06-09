Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 10, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashland
Village of Perrysville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Canaan Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Brown Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Coshocton
Coshocton Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Delaware
Berlin Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Troy Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Townsend Community School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fulton
Fulton County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Hamilton
City of Wyoming
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Cory-Rawson Local School District
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Harrison
Puskarich Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Milford Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Madison Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Logan
Greater Logan County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
City of Lorain
07/08/2020 TO 06/04/2021
Performance Audit
Miami
Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Ohio Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
City of Germantown
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Oakwood
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Congress Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Perry Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Dover Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union
Dover Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Van Wert
Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Salt Creek Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Village of Portage
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
