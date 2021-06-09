Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 10, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 9, 2021                                                              

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashland

Village of Perrysville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Canaan Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Brown Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Delaware

Berlin Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Troy Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Townsend Community School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Fulton County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Wyoming

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Cory-Rawson Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Puskarich Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Milford Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Madison Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Logan

Greater Logan County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Lorain

 

07/08/2020 TO 06/04/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Miami

Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Ohio Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Germantown

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Oakwood

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Congress Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Dover Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Dover Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Salt Creek Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Village of Portage

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 
             

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

