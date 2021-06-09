Editor Jeffrey Ford, ACE, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop is now a live online course

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the June 21st class will be the immensely talented editor Jeffrey Ford, ACE.**

Jeffrey Ford, ACE was born in Novato, California. He attended high school in Troutdale, Oregon and graduated from the University of Southern California School of Cinema-Television in Los Angeles with a degree in Cinema-Television Production. He began his professional filmmaking career in 1994, working as an editorial assistant on James Gray’s debut feature film, “Little Odessa.” He went on to work as an assistant editor on several feature films, including the Academy Award-nominated “As Good as It Gets” for editor Richard Marks and director James L. Brooks.

Ford’s first solo feature as editor was “The Yards” for director James Gray, which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000.

He edited “Teddy Bears’ Picnic” for Harry Shearer, “One Hour Photo” for Mark Romanek, “Hide and Seek” for John Polson, “The Family Stone” for Thomas Bezucha (his work receiving an A.C.E. Eddie nomination) and “Street Kings” for David Ayer. He also edited “Shattered Glass” and “Breach” for director Billy Ray. With Paul Rubell he co-edited "Pubic Enemies" for director Michael Mann. In 2011 he teamed with Bezucha again for “Monte Carlo."

At Marvel Studios, Ford co-edited “Captain America: The First Avenger" (with Robert Dalva) for director Joe Johnston, "Iron Man Three” (with Peter S. Elliot) for Shane Black and “The Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron” (both with Lisa Lassek) for director Joss Whedon. For Joe and Anthony Russo he co-edited (with Matthew Schmidt) “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

In 2019 he returned to work with Thomas Bezucha on “Let Him Go” starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. He edited the Showtime mini-series “The Comey Rule” about the 2016 Presidential election for Billy Ray.

He is currently editing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” for director Jon Watts. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two sons.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online beginning on June 21, 2021 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM EST to 6 PM EST. For more information on the Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. "Jeff Ford has such a storied career spanning from the Hollywood blockbuster to smaller compelling stories that are at the heart of any great film,” says MEWShop President Jason Banke. “The insight our students will gain from an Editor of Jeff’s career is truly a unique experience to the workshop.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends June 14th.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• Free access to each application for the scope of the course

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely

Click here to register.

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.

