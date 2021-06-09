Travel Advisory: Lane Closures, Pedestrian Changes and Overnight Demolition Coming this Month for Broadway and Broad Street Bridges Over I-95 in Providence

As part of the rehabilitation of the Broadway and Broad Street bridges over I-95 in downtown Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin a number of operations affecting pedestrians and motorists in the area.

On Thursday June 10, RIDOT will shift Broadway Bridge traffic, followed by the Broad Street Bridge traffic on Monday, June 14, onto the newly reconstructed northern halves of both bridges. Demolition and replacement of the southern sides of each bridge will then begin. The current traffic patterns will remain the same. Two lanes will be open on the Broadway Bridge. The Broad Street Bridge is open to eastbound traffic only, with westbound traffic using the service roads on either side of that bridge's highway corridor to detour. These changes will be in place through spring 2022.

Pedestrians will also experience changes. Pedestrians crossing the Broad Street Bridge will be directed to use a new sidewalk, with ADA-accessible curbing, on the north side of the bridge. However, pedestrians crossing the Broadway Bridge will need to follow a detour using the nearby Atwells Avenue Bridge to cross over the highway.

Starting on Sunday, June 13, RIDOT will begin lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights with up to two lanes of I-95 closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Approximately one week later, on or about June 20, RIDOT will begin demolition on these bridges from 9:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. each night.

Both bridges are 57 years old. The structurally deficient Broad Street Bridge carries approximately 13,260 vehicles per day. The Broadway Bridge carrying approximately 15,000 vehicles per day is only one rating point from becoming structurally deficient.

Both bridges are part of the $19.5 million Bridge Group 1 Providence project which includes painting on the nearby Eddy Street Bridge and the Westminster Street and Washington Street overpasses on I-95. The entire project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 1 Providence project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.