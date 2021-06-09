MEMOIR OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE AND POWER OF FORGIVENESS GETS NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH CARDINAL PUBLISHERS GROUP
The independently-published memoir On the Way to Casa Lotus, by Mexican-American art collector Lorena Junco Margain, has received a national distribution deal with Cardinal Publishers Group, an approved vendor for Barnes & Noble, Books a Million, Readerlink and Ingram.
On the Way to Casa Lotus, independently published by Cuco Press, will be available beginning October 10, 2021 in supermarkets, bookstores, gift shops, airports, hospital gift shops and club stores nationwide.
In it, Junco Margain, a well known figure in the art collection world, tells the gripping true story of her journey coming to terms with the permanent consequences of a surgeon’s devastating mistake. Mindful that even good people make errors and that vengeance such as legal action would not mend her broken body or soul, she chooses instead to embark on a quest for peace and healing—beginning by seeking space in her heart to forgive.
Rich with imagery and metaphors from the world of contemporary art, brimming with scenes from the author’s close-knit, abundantly loving Mexican family, the book plants a seed of hope that loss and pain can serve a higher purpose: one of promoting forgiveness as a force for personal and universal change.
Kirkus Indie describes On the Way to Casa Lotus as “An often beautiful survey of tragedy and rebuilding.”
The book has also garnered praise from Camila Alves McConaughey, philanthropist and founder of WomenOfToday.com, Designer Reem Acra and Dr. Nancy D. Perrier, Chief of Surgical Endocrinology at University of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center.
The hardcover edition of the book contains embossed engraving, Junco Margain’s own handwriting as chapter titles, full color photographs, and a cover designed from a piece of art in the author’s own art collection.
Cardinal Publishers Group, which has distributed books nationally for independent publishers since 2000, has representatives across the US and Canada. Their distribution reach includes national bookstore chains, online sellers, college and independent booksellers, public, school and academic library wholesalers and jobbers, trade and special market wholesalers, mass-merchants, transportation centers, gift and specialty retailers, and more.
