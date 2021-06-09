Sippd Launches “Shop What Matters To You” Initiative Connecting Wine Consumers to Value-Driven Brands
The AI-powered app giving users personalized wine recommendations that match their tastes is enabling consumers to shop wineries that align with their values.
The Shop What Matters To You collection brings awareness to and encourages consumers around the nation to use their wine shopping as a way to directly impact local communities and global organizations”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sippd, the personal wine recommender and online marketplace, has launched its nationwide “Shop What Matters To You” collection that aims to elevate visibility for wineries and brands cultivating diversity, inclusion and sustainability while providing users with an individualized, hyper-personalized wine shopping experience.
Released on June 8th, users are able to browse a compilation of wineries that match their social values while selecting the best wines for their palate with Sippd’s Taste Match technology. Causes featured on Sippd include Wineries For Animal Welfare, Black-Owned Wineries, Planet-Friendly Wines and COVID-19 Relief Wineries, which consumers can explore by downloading the free app.
The inclusion of shoppable social causes on the Sippd Home page assists users in discovering and ordering top Taste Match bottles that align with their palate and values on supported wine retailers' sites, and is part of the company’s initiative to contribute to a more equitable, responsible future in the wine industry.
“Inclusivity is a crucial part of our company initiatives. Our team is proud to highlight diverse owners and amplify the reach of brands committed to the positive change needed in our society to make a lasting impact” says Blake Hershey, Co-Founder and CEO of Sippd. “The Shop What Matters To You collection brings awareness to and encourages consumers around the nation to use their wine shopping as a way to directly impact local communities, global organizations, and Earth as a whole.”
With a large Millennial and Gen-Z user base who are increasingly relying on online purchases and want to further bridge the gap between e-commerce and social impact, Sippd selects important and timely social causes to promote wineries that are contributing to making the world a better place by connecting their products to Sippd users. Future curations will be released and added to the Sippd Home page on a quarterly-basis to assist consumers in shopping and supporting causes that they are passionate about.
To support the featured causes, consumers can download the Sippd app, available for free on the Apple and Google Play stores, and scroll down to “Shop What Matters to You'' on the Home page. For more information, please contact Alicia Ortiz, Communications Manager, at alicia@sippd.com. For retailers that would like to learn more about featuring your products on Sippd, please email our team at partnerships@sippd.com.
About Sippd
Sippd empowers people to focus on enjoying their wine, not ordering it. Combining artificial intelligence and wine, Sippd helps wine lovers find and order wines that match their tastes. With our Taste Match capabilities, we’re able to provide you with personalized wine recommendations that continually evolves with your preferences, so you can effortlessly order the perfect bottle every time. Stop wasting your money on bottles you don’t like and instead, simplify and transform your online wine experience with Sippd, the AI-powered personal sommelier that knows your palate. Sippd’s free mobile app is available for download on the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information, visit sippd.com.
