Sensibo announces a Demand Response API for energy load management for electric utilities and solar energy providers
REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensibo (sensibo.com) maker of smart HVAC solutions and smart air purification systems announces a new Demand Response API. Electric retailers, generators, virtual power plant systems, micro-grid operators and renewable energy providers can now benefit from a new way to reduce grid load on a large scale and optimize according to changing energy prices.
Demand response, also known as peak shaving, involves reducing electric loads of devices across a certain territory, in times where energy demand outpaces the supply. This results in increased energy prices, up to 100 times the normal price. In some cases rising energy demand results in turning on fossil fuel based power generators that result in high pollution and inefficiencies.. In extreme cases it can also lead to power outages and black outs.
Air conditioners and heat pumps are a major consumer of energy in both households and industrial facilities. Sensibo is the leading solution for home and business owners to connect their indoor climate to a smart IoT solution. The company’s cloud based platform gives them a modern user experience, enhanced control and visibility of their energy use. Sensibo’s AI data driven features, widely adopted by its large and growing user base, has allowed Sensibo to partner with utility companies around the world in Demand Response programs and energy efficiency algorithms.
“With the introduction of our new API, we are taking Demand Response to a new level, making it easier than ever for our energy partners to adopt smart demand management, with the added benefit of providing their customers with a highly engaging experience”, Said Mr. Enbar, CEO of Sensibo.
About Sensibo:
Sensibo is a provider of smart climate and air purification technology for homes and offices, making them energy efficient and integrating them with smart energy algorithms.
