Patient Blood Management Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Patient Blood Management Market 2021-2030

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, The global patient blood management market is expected to grow from $9.97 billion in 2020 to $10.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The patient blood management market is expected to reach $14.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The rising number of accidents, trauma cases, and surgical procedures contributed to the growth of the global patient blood management market.

The market for patient blood management consists of sales of instruments, accessories, software, reagents and kits used in the management of blood and blood products of patients. Patient blood management is a patient-focused, evidence-based and systematic approach to optimize care of patients, who might need a blood transfusion, by optimizing patients’ own blood, minimizing surgical blood loss and harnessing the patient-specific physiological reserve of anemia thereby reducing the need of allogenic blood transfusions. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing the patient blood management requirements by the sales of these products.

Trends In The Global Patient Blood Management Market

HEMAsavR is a sterile medical device to capture and transfer blood, which is increasingly being used to collect and salvage blood in surgical procedures and respond quickly to unanticipated blood loss. Clinicians can economically collect sterile, anticoagulated blood without any need for specialized resources. By this, the upfront shed blood collection cost decreases, allogenic transfusions can be avoided with improved outcomes such as decreased patient mortality, low incidence of infections and reduced risk of multi-organ failure. In August 2019, Ecomed Solutions, the developer and manufacturer of HEMAsavR received a contract from Vizient Inc, a healthcare performance improvement company to recommend HEMAsavR by hospital experts who serve as a Vizient member council.

Global Patient Blood Management Market Segments:

The global patient blood management market is further segmented based on product, component, application and geography.

By Product: Instruments, Accessories, Reagents And Kits, Softwares

By Component: Plasma, Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells

By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Others

By Geography: The global patient blood management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides patient blood management global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the patient blood management global market, patient blood management market share, patient blood management global market players, patient blood management market segments and geographies, patient blood management market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The patient blood management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Patient Blood Management Market Organizations Covered: Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Immucor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Macopharma, bioMérieux SA

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

