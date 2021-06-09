Regenerative Purpose Wins IPPY Award Silver Medal
Pioneering new paradigm view on purpose garners global indie awards recognition of excellence for the audiobook editionSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering new paradigm view on purpose garners global indie awards recognition of excellence for the audiobook edition
Regenerative Purpose wins an IPPY Award silver medal from Independent Book Publishers Association (IPBA) for the audiobook edition, narrated by author Wendy May. This radical reframe of purpose is salve for the soul as we emerge from pandemic times.
With our world being more connected and interdependent than ever, traditional methods for diagnosing one’s purpose as an individual assignment are losing relevance. Instead of pushing us to seek a singular life purpose, Wendy May’s Regenerative Purpose points to new ways of being that allow purpose to be revealed with ease.
A reader review highlights the impact: “This is an impressive work of practical and spiritual psychology – a major overhaul of the dominant common talk around purpose.”
In her award-winning audiobook Regenerative Purpose, Wendy May skillfully explains:
• how new paradigm purpose is relational and dynamic
• what four core qualities allow purpose to flow naturally
• real-world ways to practice purpose, instead of pursuing it
With Regenerative Purpose, she turns conventional self-help methods for purpose seeking completely inside out and upside down. “If we treat purpose as something to achieve,” Wendy says, “the way we’ve treated money or status in the past – then we’ve totally missed the point. Unless we adopt an entirely different approach, we are just remixing the same old salad with new age dressing.”
Download the infographic for Regenerative Purpose.
About Regenerative Purpose
Regenerative Purpose offers a new paradigm approach our work in the world. In brilliant detail, it paints a frame-breaking alternative to the traditional goal-driven approach to purpose. Treating purpose as dynamic, cyclical, and interdependent, it provides grounded perspectives and practices for our purpose journey.
About the Author, Wendy May
Wendy May is a purpose coach and purpose activist. She is the pioneering author of “Regenerative Purpose,” which introduces a new perspective of purpose as dynamic and relational, rather than fixed and personal. A Harvard alumna with a graduate business degree from UCLA, Wendy started on her own purpose path after leaving a 15-year corporate career in leadership development and organizational consulting. Through her writing, speaking, coaching and group programs, Wendy facilitates deep purpose alignment to help create a world of work that works for everyone.
About the Independent Book Publisher Awards
The Independent Publisher Book Awards were conceived in 1996 as a broad-based, unaffiliated awards program open to all members of the independent publishing industry. The awards are intended to bring increased recognition to the thousands of exemplary independent, university, and self-published titles produced each year, and reward those who exhibit the courage, innovation, and creativity to bring about change in the world of publishing.
For press kit and media inquiries, please see heywendymay.com/press
Wendy May Lu
heywendymay.com
connect@heywendymay.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn