Leading NDIS accommodation provider, Pursue Ability, launches in Newcastle to meet growing need for services
Pursue Ability launches in Newcastle to meet growing need for support and accommodation for those experiencing long term mental health issues.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Australia's leading NDIS providers, Pursue Ability, is continuing to expand across the country with the launch of its services in Newcastle. Services will include Supported Independent Living facilities, support coordination, occupational therapy and a number of other support services.
According to Scott Papas, founder and CEO of Pursue Ability, demand for mental health support is growing as the fallout from COVID continues to impact people across the country. Regional areas are under increased pressure as people move from metro areas to seaside towns to enjoy the benefits of a more relaxed lifestyle while being able to work from home. Newcastle and the surrounding regions are desperately in need of more facilities and services to meet community demand. As a fast growing and agile organisation, Pursue Ability has been able to mobilise quickly to set up facilities and services in Newcastle to provide much needed services. Due to the level of demand, Pursue Ability is already in the process of implementing further accommodation options which are expected to come online over the next few months.
“Mental health services for those living with long term diagnosed psychosocial disability are already in short supply and COVID is only making things more difficult,” Papas said.
Scott Papas founded Pursue Ability to meet a growing need in the market for NDIS funded Supported Independent Living facilities and other services for people living with psychosocial disability. Pursue Ability was founded in early 2020 and comprises a number of sites across New South Wales. The organisation's launch into Newcastle will be followed by expansion into other regional areas also.
“This is one of the key reasons why I established Pursue Ability. I found a gap in the services and accommodation being offered across the community for those who have a diagnosed psychosocial disability, or have a forensic or social admission history. I wanted to ensure there were services and facilities available for them that truly understood their situation and catered to their unique needs. And so, I established Pursue Ability to meet this need,” Papas said.
“What I have found is that the gap is getting bigger and more services are needed, especially given the impact of COVID. While there has always been need in cities, the need is growing in regional areas.
“This is why we have launched in Newcastle. People in Newcastle living with psychosocial disability desperately need accommodation and services tailored to their needs. The population is growing but services and support have not.
“We have just opened our first Supported Independent Accommodation home in Newcastle and will be opening several more over the coming months. Our services will address a huge need across the community and help to change lives for many people.”
According to Papas, those living with long term mental health issues need specialised and tailored care and support. Pursue Ability provides this support in line with recommendations from the client’s trained health practitioners to ensure this is done with the highest level of planning. A critical element of this is having an appropriate place to live with the necessary support structures.
“Our mission at Pursue Ability is to enhance the lives of those living with uncertainty by creating opportunity and fostering a sense of belonging and independence. We provide ongoing support and advocacy to assist our participants in securing long term housing solutions that aim to increase their capacity by providing trained and qualified mental health trained staff with a passion for supporting our community,” Papas added.
“We pride ourselves on supporting participants to identify their triggers and work on building resilience for them to overcome their challenges, and live a full and happy life.”
While many NDIS providers focus on the provision of services for those living with physical disability, Pursue Ability only focuses on those living with psychosocial disability. Pursue Ability's approach is tailored, knowledgeable and compassionate. Many of the organisation's employees have their own lived experiences of mental health challenges and as a result genuinely understand the journey involved. This sets Pursue Ability apart in the market for its professionalism, authenticity and insightful level of care.
Scott Papas is highly experienced in community services and disability support. With nearly ten years of diverse experience in the disability industry, Papas is dedicated to supporting NDIS participants throughout every phase of life.
“We are looking forward to joining the Newcastle community and assisting people with long term diagnosed psychosocial disability to live their best life,” Papas added.
