Paddle Poetry in Motion: the Revamped Kalleq from Gearlab Outdoors
With the revamped Kalleq, Gearlab Outdoors continues to blend art and science to distill the ultimate paddling experience.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kalleq, Gearlab Outdoor’s flagship greenland paddle, has represented the pinnacle in paddle engineering since its launch in 2019, winning ardent fans around the world with its feather-light carbon fiber construction, strength, durability and efficiency in the water. 750 grams of seamless carbon fiber woven with Gearlab’s exclusive “Ripstop Weave” make this Gearlab Outdoors’ premium offering to the kayaking world. It was then and continues to be the ultimate touring paddle, cutting through the water and propelling the sea kayaker forward with effortless power.
The designers at Gearlab Outdoors have now released an updated version for 2021, “White Matrix” which adds a textured pattern across the surface of the shaft in a series of artful geometric diamonds interspersed with rows of white dots which aim to guide the user in determining the center of the paddle and quickly finding the optimum holding position. The aesthetic effect is subtle yet pleasing, almost imperceptible from a distance but becoming more obvious on closer inspection, lending a sheen to the paddle which glints in the sunlight. To the touch the new design is similarly subtle, the ever so slightly textured surface aiding in grip and adding to the premium, tactile experience of the paddle. It makes you want to leave your gloves at home and enjoy the feel of the paddle against your skin.
Performance-wise, the experience the Kalleq provides remains unchanged. It is quite simply a joy to paddle with. As with all well-made greenland paddles, the strain a long day of kayaking can have on the shoulders is essentially negated here, each stroke effortless and efficient. It offers an extremely sleek profile (the paddle is an impressive 1.1mm at its thinnest point) when out of the water, encountering minimal wind resistance before slicing into the water during the catch and generating a surprising amount of power as the stroke is completed. With the correct technique, adding a slight forward canter to the angle of the blade, fatigue is minimised and during a long day’s paddling, miles melt away with little sign of sore muscles or aching joints. Furthermore, the innovative and replaceable ProTek Tip gives the paddler increased confidence in rocky or shallow waters. You don’t need to worry about accidental contact with a submerged reef damaging the pricey carbon fiber as the rugged polyamide tip is there to absorb the impact. As before, these tips, which are available in different colours offer a neat way to customise your paddle with the added bonus of increasing visibility on the water. Durability is a key priority for the engineers at Gearlab Outdoors and this is reflected in every inch of the Kalleq’s construction, from the diamond locking system that secures the two pieces together fastly and ensures no movement, to the aerospace grade titanium screws which ensure strength and rust-free performance for the years to come.
The Kalleq remains the ultimate touring paddle and the benchmark against which all other paddles are measured. With the latest cosmetic upgrade, it just got even better.
