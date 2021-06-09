Estate with Mountain Entertaining Possibilities in Sheridan County, WY to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Located In the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains Incredible accommodations for guests Indoor-outdoor mountain entertaining Luxurious master suite Modern style with a rustic soul

Located in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains, Red Dog Ranch will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with ERA Carroll Realty.

With a 100% success rate in Wyoming, Concierge Auction has had great success in this market.” — Jami Kessner, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains, Red Dog Ranch will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jami L. Kessner, Kaycee J. Rader, and Elizabeth A. Dearcorn of ERA Carroll Realty. Currently listed for $6 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on July 20–26 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“With a 100% success rate in Wyoming, Concierge Auction has had great success in this market,” stated Kessner. “Our team is looking forward to having the opportunity to work together with Concierge Auctions to put on a successful auction for our client.”

Red Dog Ranch presents a blend of modern style and rugged nature. The unique lines of the roof pay homage to the surrounding landscape, the wooden front entry offers a welcoming feel, the walls of windows frame blue skies, pine, and aspen trees. Invite guests to relax by the fire pit on the white-marbeled stone terrace. Cook, dine, play, or lounge while overlooking the waters of North Piney Creek. Explore more than 15 acres of rainbow trout-stocked ponds, private trails, creek frontage, and forest. Inside, find rich hardwoods; warm accents; a remarkable wine cellar; ventilated cigar room; spa-worthy baths for him and her; sauna and private gym. In addition, the accompanying guest accommodations are expansive and private. Friends and family can choose from a guest wing in the main house, a cabin, or a large separate guest home.

Adjacent to North Piney Creek, in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains, the town of Banner is surrounded by historical monuments, wide-open plains, rugged peaks, and endless blue skies. Red Dog Ranch is placed next to 250 acres of state land, which allows access to wide open space in Wyoming. The Sheridan County estate is just south of the Montana border, close to I-90 and I-25. Head south for Casper, Cheyenne, and Denver, or northwest for Billings and Bozeman. Influenced in the traditions of its western lifestyle, this region hosts monuments from the charged and important history of westward expansion. Bighorn National Forest is just one hour away. Drive through Shoshone National Forest and stare at the 40 mile mountain range and onto Yellowstone, around five hours away. The estate is a secluded vantage point to revel in nature. Fly into Sheridan County Airport, a few miles away, or the regional airports in Casper and Billings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.