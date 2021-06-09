State coastal commission will meet June 16 in Beaufort
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission will meet June 16 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Rd, Beaufort. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. Based on current public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19, people who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain social distance in all indoor public settings.
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
Consideration of a variance request from the Town of Topsail Beach regarding beach mats;
Consideration of Inlet Hazard Areas rules related to Undeveloped Areas, Federal & State Lands and fiscal analysis for proposed Inlet Hazard Areas
Discussion of Floating Structures Policy and Shellfish Leases;
Recommendations for Rulemaking regarding amendments to 15A NCAC 7J .0405 – Permit Modification; implementation related to Structural Boat Covers;
Discussion of CAMA Land Use Plans - Future Land Use Map
Consideration of Fiscal Analyses for 15A NCAC 7H .0306(j) – General Use Standards for Ocean Hazard Areas &7K .0208(g) Single Family Residences Exempted - Elevating Structures; and 15A NCAC 7M .0303 & .0310 Shorefront Access Policies
MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
