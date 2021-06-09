Modest Platform Metziahs Offers Free Personal Shopping Service
Fashion-forward personalized shoppers will never be able to replaced by AITOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades department stores, like Nordstrom and Macy’s, offered 'free personal shopping'. These fashion-forward personalized shoppers were readily available to assist while shopping in their store.
What's being called the 'next level' in personal shopping, Metziahs launched a feature called ‘deal request’ where anyone can request an item they are looking for and the Metziahs team finds it for them - on sale. This completely free personal shopper experience is not limited to one specific store, their team scours the web bringing you multiple options to fit your style, need, and budget. whether you are looking to refresh your wardrobe, stock up on essential pieces, or splurge on designer shoes, they are ready, willing, and able to help - for free!
In a world where AI is often touted, the personal shopping experience and Metziahs, in general, are done manually. Dovi, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of Metziahs, explained during an interview with the software company Mobiloud, that algorithms and automated systems often come up short when it comes to people’s fashion, style, and individual taste – especially when modesty is involved. Algorithms also miss some deals where there’s a discount at checkout or a promo code, so for now the Metziahs team does all the work themselves!
Fay Rabinowitz, Founder and Managing Director of Metziahs, said this Sunday at a company meeting, “we are getting ever closer to achieving household name status where people say they shop at Amazon, Metziahs, & Nordstrom.”
About Metziahs:
Founded in 2015, Metziahs.com has been called a game-changer for women who dress modestly. They find deals from across the web working with the largest fashion sites to deliver consistent, high-quality products that are trendy, modest, and on sale. They have subsequently added a men's department carrying items from classic Charles Tyrwhitt shirts to Ferragamo and Prada footwear, as well as a home goods section.
Dovi
Metziahs.com
media@metziahs.com