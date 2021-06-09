ANZAR The Progenitor
Anzar is an ancient alien mystic whom I have known most of my life and have been in weekly direct contact with since 2018. Anzar the Progenitor documents my spirit communication with this ancient alien, including his prophecies, sage advice, and commentary on the world. The book has extensive endnotes and includes my research on the nature of this communication through mediumship and my theory of how the alien world, the spirit world, and the quantum world are the same—a quantum nexus. We can no longer wait for government disclosure about UFOs and aliens. The time has come for personal revelation through a leap of consciousness in a new Era of Reconversion. We are all related and we are the aliens.
About Bruce:
Bruce Olav Solheim was born in Seattle, Washington, to Norwegian immigrant parents. Bruce was the first person in his family to go to college. He served for six years in the US Army as a jail guard and later as a helicopter pilot and is a disabled veteran. Bruce earned his Ph.D. in history from Bowling Green State University in 1993. Bruce is a distinguished professor of history at Citrus College in Glendora, California. He was a Fulbright Professor and Scholar in 2003 at the University of Tromsø in Norway. Bruce has published twelve books and has written ten plays, five of which have been produced. The Bronze Star won two awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. The Epiphany was commissioned by the Kingdom of Norway and funded for a full production run with the original American cast. Bruce founded the veterans program at Citrus College and cofounded Boots to Books, the nation’s first college-credit transition course for veterans. Bruce is also a co-founder of Lockdown Theatre, which has produced three streamplays (online, live, remote actors) during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has published a trilogy of non-fiction paranormal books: Timeless, Timeless Deja Vu, and Timeless Trinity. Bruce has also published a comic book and a graphic novel featuring an alien hybrid character named Snarc. He has been on Coast to Coast several times and was a featured speaker at Contact in the Desert. Bruce is married to Ginger and has four children and two grandsons
