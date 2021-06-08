Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

SB 351, PN 353 (Langerholc) – Amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, by adding Article XV-K that creates a pilot program for Community-Engaged Schools. A vote of 46-1 was recorded.

HB 464, PN 1392 (Boback) – Expands the Family Caregiver Support Program and aligns the program with federal standards. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 554, PN 581 (Stefano) – Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in open meetings, further providing for public notice and providing for notification of agency business required and exceptions. Senator Stefano offered amendment A01520 which exempts the requirement for notifications of agency business and changes to the meeting agenda if the meeting is a conference, a working session or an executive session currently exempt from open meetings under sections 707 and 708 of the Sunshine Act.

The amendment also updates the Act to ensure that public notice requirements of legislative meetings and hearings of the General Assembly are considered complied with if the notice is provided to an email address designated by the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents Association (rather than by copies provided through the State Capitol Building newsroom to the Association). It also ensures notice is complied with when the notice is posted on the GA’s website (rather than at public places in the Main Capitol). The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 618, PN 712 (Phillips-Hill) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for vaccinations by prohibiting the requirement of vaccine passports in Pennsylvania. Senator Phillips-Hill offered amendment A01435 which removes the legislative policy and declarations section from the bill. The amendment was agreed to by a vote 46-1.

Senator Regan offered amendment A01494 which adds the following:

– Institutions of higher education to the prohibition against requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

– A definition of “institution of higher education” which is defined as a postsecondary institution of higher education receiving State funding through the annual appropriations process.

The amendment was approved by a vote of 28-19.

Senator J. Ward offered amendment A01518 which adds a chapter that prohibits the Secretary of Health, notwithstanding the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 or other provision of law, from ordering or requiring:

– A closure.

– An individual who has not been exposed or potentially exposed to a contagious disease to do any of the following:

– Physically distance from other individuals

– Wear a universal face covering

– Conduct specific hygienic practice

– Shelter in place, quarantine or isolate from other individuals

– Restrict travel

The amendment was approved by a vote of 28-19. The bill went over in its order as amended.