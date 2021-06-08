Gov. Lee Announces Next Steps for Memphis Regional Megasite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a plan to complete major infrastructure investments at the Memphis Regional Megasite, as well as efforts to address workforce and quality of life in the region.

“The Memphis Regional Megasite offers tremendous opportunity for West Tennessee, and I am committed to building out infrastructure and supporting area workforce as we find the right company for this space,” said Gov. Lee. “I have directed the Department of Economic and Community Development to aggressively market the Megasite and offer enhanced incentives to companies demonstrating a long-term desire to call Haywood County home.”

In July, the Administration will present plans to the State Building Commission to move forward with building the wastewater discharge pipeline, one of the most complex, lengthy aspects of infrastructure buildout. The proposed investment totals more than $52 million to address both wastewater and water infrastructure.

This announcement comes after the Lee Administration commissioned an independent study of the Memphis Regional Megasite to determine viability and assess the site’s infrastructure needs, area workforce and quality of life. The full study can be accessed here.

In addition to infrastructure needs, plans to address workforce and quality of life issues include a record $80 million investment in Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCAT) to clear the waiting list of more than 11,000 students who are waiting to join the workforce as skilled workers. Additionally, the Administration has committed $100 million over the next year to address urgent broadband connectivity needs impacting rural areas.

“I commend members of the General Assembly for their longtime commitment to this project,” said Gov. Lee. “I also commend our partners on the ground, including the Greater Memphis Chamber, the Jackson Chamber and HTL Advantage for working with us to ensure a high quality of life and a pipeline of skilled workers in the region.”

More information about the Memphis Regional Megasite can be viewed here.

