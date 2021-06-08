Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,909 in the last 365 days.

Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Private First Class Dalton Beals

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland) issued the following statement on the passing of Private First Class Dalton Beals, who lost his life last week during a training accident at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. Beals was a resident of Pennsville in Senator Sweeney’s District:

“Private First Class Dalton Beals was the epitome of a patriot, and we mourn his passing. He was devoted to family and to country, and like too many before him, his loss is a great tragedy. To Dalton’s family and friends, and to the Pennsville community, please know that I share your sorrow and grief. His was a life full of promise, and we can honor his memory best by continuing to serve, and to strive for greatness, as he did.”

You just read:

Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Private First Class Dalton Beals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.