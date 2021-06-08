Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Private First Class Dalton Beals

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland) issued the following statement on the passing of Private First Class Dalton Beals, who lost his life last week during a training accident at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. Beals was a resident of Pennsville in Senator Sweeney’s District:

“Private First Class Dalton Beals was the epitome of a patriot, and we mourn his passing. He was devoted to family and to country, and like too many before him, his loss is a great tragedy. To Dalton’s family and friends, and to the Pennsville community, please know that I share your sorrow and grief. His was a life full of promise, and we can honor his memory best by continuing to serve, and to strive for greatness, as he did.”