MICHAEL DYSON NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AT MIKEL
Seasoned defense professional to help one of Newport’s Top 10 Defense Contractors* reach next level of excellence and growth
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly Mendell, CEO of MIKEL, a company that provides undersea warfare solutions to the Department of Defense and various civilian organizations, today announced that Michael Dyson was named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the growing company.
— Kelly Mendell, CEO
After several significant contract awards, MIKEL is investing in its growth. Dyson will be responsible for MIKEL’s product development and production business in its newest facility located in Fall River, MA. In six-months’ time, Dyson will be bringing the facility to ISO 9001 2015 standards and renovating the space for increased productivity. This growth was spearheaded by MIKEL’s most innovative product, SANS (Submerged Acoustic Navigation System), which provides highly accurate undersea positioning information to a vessel and is currently outfitted on all US Navy submarines.
Dyson will lead all aspects of operations at MIKEL to ensure that the company reaches its goal to become nationally recognized as the most trusted and customer-focused destination of innovative undersea technologies for the U.S. Navy and that its product is installed in every submarine and unmanned vehicle in the Navy’s fleet.
“This investment marks a big step forward for the growth of the company and positions MIKEL to increase its ability to provide innovation in the undersea warfare domain,” noted CEO Kelly Mendell. “Mike brings a wealth of experience in design, engineering and manufacturing in our space, and we are excited to have him on our team."
Dyson served as former president of Globe Composite Solutions, a manufacturer of urethane and composite components to Navy Prime Contractors and Industrial, Material Handling and Marine customers. Prior to that, he was vice president of operations at Cole Hersee/Littelfuse, a world leader in the manufacturing of heavy duty and industrial vehicle electrical switching solutions to OEM and aftermarket customers. He is a leader in Lean Manufacturing and throughout his career, he has designed, implemented and managed cost-effective sourcing and procurement to ensure operational excellence and profitability throughout the organizations he served.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to expand SANS within the MIKEL portfolio,” noted Dyson. “I’m looking forward to retrofitting our new Fall River facility and utilizing my expertise in operations and lean manufacturing to prepare for the growth ahead.”
About MIKEL
MIKEL is the only concept-to-delivery undersea defense & technology solutions provider with the expertise and responsiveness to accomplish the goals of the U.S. Navy & undersea applications in the United States and beyond. We strive to deliver effective solutions in the best interest of the Navy, during a critically important time in our country’s defense. With naval knowledge and engineered precision, MIKEL designs and develops trusted solutions proven by the U.S. Navy. We believe in being agile, so you will always get a response. Your mission is our priority. We listen to every need, develop the precise solution and acknowledge our end-user in every decision. MIKEL approaches challenges with analytical thinking, a practical science to the solution and an artistic eye for distinction. The same principles apply as we build strong, positive relationships with our clients and employees.
