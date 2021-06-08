Wit and Craft Flourish in New Poetry Book by Cesca Janece Waterfield
Conspiracy Cherry is a polyphonic collection home to a cast of richly-voiced women ranging from a Parisian dancer who flees the city with a wedge of swans, to the Biblical woman known from antiquity merely as “Lot’s wife.”
The poems of Conspiracy Cherry by Cesca Janece Waterfield are playful yet subversive. Author contact cescajanece@gmail.com
Waterfield’s sensual collection is tactile, inspired, and robust for its size. Like a rock ‘n roll A.R. Ammons or Kathy Acker, the ‘saltcherry chorus’ sings.”UPLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The poems of Conspiracy Cherry by Cesca Janece Waterfield gambol with wit and cavort with high and low culture as they whip up a cast of richly-voiced women, including a Parisian dancer who flees the city with a wedge of swans, and the Biblical woman known from antiquity merely as “Lot’s wife" who the reader learns has a name as well as erotic reminiscences that invite her to look back.
— -- Jesi Bender, author of KINDERKRANKENSAUS and The Book of The Last Word
Conspiracy Cherry is a polyphonic and chimeric collection that sings of a world that provides for its blossoms as well as its blight. That world, both visible and covert, is ours.
“Conspiracy Cherry feels like a space where love and war meet, on the precipice of redemption, in a natural world that provides sustenance even as it dies. The images are as precise as they are mind-bending —
’...wind / braids air
with air.’
‘Raspberries picked between briars float / in a zinc basin / as if water had eyes.’
Waterfield’s poems are ephemeral markings that yearn for permanence yet have made peace with evanescence, like the touch of a lover who is impossible even when possible —
‘You’re made to inscribe / what you’re poised / to strip . . .’
‘...whatever / we scratch down / for the record / rubs out with a buff.’
How close can we come to touching fingertips with the divine before calling it a near miss or succumbing to the black rider? The poet’s musical voice answers—
‘There’s little left / but try, try, try.’
-- Kim Vodicka, The Elvis Machine (Clash Books) and Psychic Privates (White Stag)
"Conspiracy Cherry is deliciously drunk on words -- at once flamboyant and subtle, draws the reader in until you too, are 'sand-scrivened' and swept away."
-- Katie Sullivan, author of Changelings
ABOUT CESCA JANECE WATERFIELD
Cesca Janece Waterfield grew up along the shore of Virginia’s Rappahannock River and in the Wiregrass Region of Alabama where she lived everyday outside, tearing through pinewoods, mucking through swamps, and walking fields. She graduated from McNeese State University with an MFA in Creative Writing and taught for two years as a PhD student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her work has appeared in Map Literary, Scalawag, Writers Resist, Deep South, and others. She received the 2017 Editor’s Prize in Fiction from MARY: A Journal of New Writing, judged by Natalie Baszile.
She is the author of Bartab: An Afterhours Ballad (Two-Handed Engine Press); The Oyster Garden (Selene Pressworks), and graphic memoir, The First Time She Strayed, forthcoming from Toothsome Texts.
“Waterfield’s sensual collection is tactile, inspired, and robust for its size. Like a rock ‘n roll A.R. Ammons or Kathy Acker, the ‘saltcherry chorus’ sings.”
-- Jesi Bender, author of KINDERKRANKENSAUS and The Book of The Last Word
CONSPIRACY CHERRY is published by Ludic Arts Press.
Cesca Janece Waterfield is available for webcast appearances and interviews.
Publisher Contact: ludicartspress@gmail.com
Author contact cescajanece@gmail.com
Linden Barlowe
Ludic Arts Press
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter