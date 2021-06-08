TWRA Announces Availability of 2021-22 Clean Stream Grants to Assist with Habitat Protection Program

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with stream clean-up projects and planting projects during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Five grants, at a maximum of $1,000 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $5,000 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The application deadline for the program is June 30, 2021. The projects are to be completed, the money spent, and a report submitted by June 30, 2022.

The grant money could be used to buy supplies such as rakes, work gloves, and garbage bags. Also, it could be used to pay disposal fees for solid waste and tire removal or to provide promotional items like project advertisement or T‑shirts and refreshments for volunteer support.

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization. The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

Contact TWRA’s Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or by email at della.sawyers@tn.gov with any questions. For additional information, interested persons may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist at the TWRA regional offices listed:

Region I Allen Pyburn 200 Lowell Thomas Drive Jackson, TN 38301 (731) 423-6541 Email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov Region 2 Mike Murdock 5105 Edmondson Pike TWRA Region II Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 781-6510 Email: Mike.Murdock@tn.gov Region 3 Bobby Brown 464 Industrial Boulevard Crossville, TN 38555 (931) 484-9571 Email: Bobby.Brown@tn.gov Region 4 Rob Lindbom 3030 Wildlife Way Morristown, TN 37814 (423) 587-7037 Email: Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov

---TWRA---

TWRA AQUATIC CLEAN STREAM GRANT APPLICATION

Tell TWRA about your aquatic stream cleanup project(s). The name and location of stream(s) and what county or counties project(s) should be included in the proposal. The length of proposal can be between 1 to 10 pages. Please attach proposal to application.

Please fill out the following information:

Individual or Origination Name: ____________________________________________

FEIN Number: ____________________________________________

Street Address: ____________________________________________

City, State and Zip Code: ____________________________________________

Email address: ____________________________________________

Telephone number with area: (___) _________________

Contact Person Name: _____________________________________________

Title: _____________________________________________

Email address: _____________________________________________

Street Address: _____________________________________________

Telephone number: (___) _________________________________________

Proposal: Please attach proposal between 1 to 10 pages.

The application and proposal can be email to Della Sawyers at della.sawyers@tn.gov or mailed to

Della Sawyers, Administrative Secretary

TWRA Main Headquarters

5107 Edmondson Pike

Ellington Agricultural Center

Nashville, TN 37211

If you have question(s), please contact Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or via email at della.sawyers@tn.gov.

Thank you for your interest in the Tennessee Aquatic Stream Cleanup Program and look forwarding hearing from you.

