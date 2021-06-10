Author Donates Book on Drug Smuggler to Prisons and Libraries

Author, Ed Hudson with Gov. Mike Huckabee Kaci Boutwell, Director of The Flomaton Public Library in Alabama.

"As The Crow Flies; The Redemption of an International Drug Smuggler" Available in Jails and Libraries.

It is my hope that each person get what they need from the book. For the inmate, I hope they find hope and new direction. For the student, I hope they find guidance in choosing the right path.” — Ed Hudson

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Narcotics Investigator with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and author, Ed Hudson has donated and delivered copies of his book, “AS THE CROW FLIES; The Redemption of an International Drug Smuggler,” to jails, prisons and selected libraries across Northwest Florida and South Alabama, in hopes to encourage those who need a second or third chance at redemption.

Ed Hudson recently appeared on TBN’s Huckabee Show where he shared the true story of Century, Florida resident, Freddie Wayne Crow. Crow was a former crop-duster turned international drug smuggler. He regularly flew plane loads of contraband from Central America into the Northwest Florida area. Crow was one of few who could and would fly overloaded planes under the radar, mere feet above the waves, to get bales of marijuana from Belize into the United States. Hudson along with agents with the DEA, US Customs and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tracked Crow for many years until Hudson and other agents finally identified and arrested him. During the years that followed, Hudson and Crow formed an unlikely friendship. Hudson encouraged Crow to turn his life around and helped him walk his final steps on earth.

“AS THE CROW FLIES; The Redemption of an International Drug Smuggler” is available on Amazon, at Barnes and Nobles and other selective bookstores.

