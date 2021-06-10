Boston-Based ‘Brilliance Expert’ Lets Her Light Shine Before Men
Nicole Roberts Jones named The New York Finance’s “Top Entrepreneurs You Must Follow in 2021”
My calling in life is to see others get in align with the gift God gave them.”BOSTON, MA, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top producer Nicole Roberts Jones shines again! As the founder of NRJ Enterprises, a premiere training and talent development company, Jones tops the list of influential way makers in The New York Finance’s “Top Entrepreneurs You Must Follow in 2021.” The online financial platform, boasting over 100,000 monthly readers, picked her for this prestigious designation citing her efforts at helping thousands walk in their ‘Brilliance.’ The New York based virtual magazine says Jones is the head of the class, adding her to the list of successful peers like fitness guru Benedict Ang and real estate mogul Grant Cardone.
Jones, the host of “Bankroll Your Brilliance Thursdays,” airing at 12pm EST every Thursday on BlackDoctor.org, says her calling in life is to see others get in align with the gift God gave them. Through her Brilliance Mastery Academy, she has taught thousands of clients to create multiple streams of income. Leaving her work in casting & talent management in Hollywood to follow her God given purpose and has as her mission quoting Matthew 5:16, Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. Jones makes no bones about her Christian faith and her purpose in life, adding this it is her assignment to help others get in alignment with theirs.
The “Bankroll Your Brilliance” expert worked with influential brands like the Steve Harvey Group, the Boss Network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, just to make a few, for decades. She knows how to make stars shine brightly, but now she brings her time-tested program to everyday entrepreneurs, teaching them the secret of how to bring a bundle of cash to their bank accounts.
Jones, who is an in-demand speaker, understands the importance of having more than one stream of income, and with the national unemployment rate fluctuating between 6 to 10 percent of Americans, there is no better time like the present to glean inspirational nuggets from this seasoned moneymaker.
As a nationally recognized voice, Nicole educate women with her upbeat banter and real life case studies she put clients at ease, as Nicole hones in on their greatness. The bestselling author of four books, including her latest offering “Find Your Fierce,” outlines a clear path to soar and stand out in the crowd. As a skilled transformational coach, the University of Southern California grad helps clients uncover their God-ordained design. Through that discovery, Jones then pushes clients to polish their purpose to reflect the light of God from the inside out.
Nicole, a sought-after business consultant, says she just “wants to make a difference in the world” and she does this by helping others launch into the stratosphere. Jones, whose whole life mission is to make others shine, jokingly tells her clients, “I want your light to be so bright that somebody might need a pair of shades to take your light.”
