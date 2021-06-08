TempStars Hires Carole Richter to Oversee Operations
Richter joins TempStars after two decades in the dental industry, most recently at dentalcorp, Canada’s largest and fastest growing network of dental practices.
Carole brings invaluable experience, first-hand knowledge and perspective at running a busy and successful practice”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, has announced the hire of Carole Richter as Operations Manager.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO of TempStars
Notably, Richter assumes the role after gaining years of experience at Ferris Lane Dental and leadership development as a top practice leader for dentalcorp, Canada’s largest and fastest growing network of dental practices.
“Carole brings invaluable experience, first-hand knowledge and perspective at running a busy and successful practice,” said TempStars CEO Dr. James Younger. “Her ‘Let’s get it done’ mindset is perfectly balanced with her kindness, empathy and thoughtfulness, which means she’s going to be a great fit for the TempStars team.
“These factors were all critically important in our extensive search to find the Operations Manager to join TempStars. Fitting in with our team culture and focusing on serving all dental professionals is at our core as we strive to meet and exceed the needs of our members. In addition, the skills and experience with systems, management, and leadership that Carole gained from her time at dentalcorp will serve her well, as we continue to grow across Canada and the rest of North America. We’re all just thrilled to have her join the team!”
Richter said she was intrigued by “the exciting and unique opportunity” to join TempStars, having experienced first-hand how the TempStars team has a culture of service, professionalism, and fun.
“TempStars has a great reputation in Canada, and I’m excited to help the company build on that reputation and service as we expand into other parts of North America,” she said. “In addition, this really felt like it was the right time for me to pursue new challenges, explore this opportunity and stretch myself a little out of my comfort zone.”
Richter successfully managed Ferris Lane Dental in Barrie, ON, Canada for many years, and after becoming part of dentalcorp’s group of practices, she continued to be one of their top-performing managers - driving results, engaging patients, and inspiring her team.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members serving over 3,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspire and make a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
