OpenSolar and GreenLancer Announce Partnership to Further Streamline U.S. Solar Project Timelines
Partnership Combines OpenSolar’s 3D Design and Sales Tools with GreenLancer’s Permitting Solution to Create End-to-End, Turn-Key Process for Solar Professionals
With thousands of installers using OpenSolar now in over 100 countries we understand how to make critical services affordable and accessible at scale.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenSolar, Inc., and GreenLancer, Inc. today announced a new partnership in which the two companies will integrate their solar technology solutions to provide solar professionals with a turn-key, streamlined process for designing, selling, and engineering solar systems in the U.S. Starting on June 9, 2021 on opensolar.com, solar professionals can utilize the end-to-end solution that includes OpenSolar’s free-of-charge 3D design technology and digital sales tools, and also obtain on-demand, customized permitting proposals through GreenLancer at prices that average 50% less than the average permitting cost. As a result, the partnership will enable solar professionals to scale their businesses with increased efficiency and cost-savings.
As solar adoption continues to grow year-over-year, related markets and businesses alike begin to benefit from economies of scale. However, U.S. solar installers and their customers in turn, suffer from over twice the cost experienced by their overseas counterparts due to high costs related to the entire permitting process in the U.S. GreenLancer makes solar design and engineering simple and fast for installers with straightforward, lightning-speed access to permitting, design, and engineering services that will most certainly accelerate the adoption of solar energy while reducing costs.
“With thousands of installers using OpenSolar now in over 100 countries we understand how to make critical services affordable and accessible at scale,” said Andrew Birch, Co-Founder of OpenSolar. "Combining GreenLancer’s made-to-order engineering services with OpenSolar’s 3D design and digital sales platform will help U.S. installers get all the tools they need in one place to grow more quickly and profitably.”
About Greenlancer
GreenLancer is the only online marketplace for solar installers to get standardized, quality permit design and engineering solutions with speed, scale and reliability. The platform allows for batch project management, in-app communication, and a team of support specialists to help solar businesses save time and money. Since 2013, GreenLancer has served more than 5,000 solar installers on over 150,000 projects, and deployed $1.8 billion (and counting) in commercial and residential solar nationwide. For more information, visit www.greenlancer.com
About OpenSolar
The OpenSolar platform brings together remote 3D solar design, digital sales proposals, and a business management toolkit into a single white-label application, made available to installers at no cost. The combination of advanced software and connected best-of-breed services enables solar professionals to efficiently grow their business the way they want. OpenSolar’s goal is to accelerate the transition to clean energy globally, by supporting local installer businesses with the best technology and services. For more information, visit www.opensolar.com
