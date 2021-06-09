Abyde teams up with AlignLife to deliver simplified HIPAA compliance solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

AlignLife is focused on improving independent practice management and our partnership with Abyde is a step in the right direction for our providers to ensure compliance.” — Keri Quin, Director of Franchise Support at AlignLife

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution for independent practices across the United States, is thrilled to announce their ongoing expansion and new partnership with AlignLife as their preferred HIPAA compliance provider.

Together with AlignLife, Abyde will provide essential HIPAA compliance programs designed to complement chiropractic practices’ day-to-day operations. The partnership will give AlignLife practitioners exclusive access to a comprehensive HIPAA compliance solution that helps meet government-mandated requirements and safeguard against the recent rise in HIPAA violations and data breaches.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for independent providers to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and more.

“We are honored to join AlignLife in providing tools that enhance workflows for their providers and practices - allowing them to focus on their patients, not administrative burdens,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “HIPAA compliance is a necessity for independent providers and we look forward to bringing education and resources to simplify meeting these complex government requirements.”

“AlignLife is focused on improving independent practice management and our partnership with Abyde is a step in the right direction for our providers to ensure compliance,” said Keri Quin, Director of Franchise Support. “We are confident in their leading solution and know our practitioners will find instant value in the HIPAA compliance programs they provide.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com or email marketing@abyde.com.

About AlignLife

Since 1999, it’s been our mission to provide the opportunity for our patients and their families to live a life full of vitality and optimal health. And our focus on health and wellness is not solely to make you healthy, it’s to prepare your body to achieve your life’s goals, whatever they may be.