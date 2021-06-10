Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Change Capital Establishes Strategic Partnership With Publicly-Traded Hedge Fund

Change Capital has closed on a $25 million credit facility to deploy in senior and subordinated debt investments.

We are thrilled to have partnered with an experienced, well-capitalized fund with global reach and scale.”
— Raffi Azadian, CEO & Founder

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change Capital continues on its course for growth: Change Capital, a short-term capital provider and investor with a focus on profitable social impact, has announced a strategic partnership with one of the largest publicly-traded hedge funds in the world. As part of the relationship, the fund will initially provide a $25 million credit facility to help Change Capital execute on attractive debt opportunities and continue the growth of its commercial finance line of business.

Raffi Azadian, CEO & Founder of Change Capital commented: “The past year has been incredibly challenging for all. We are very fortunate to have weathered the pandemic and are grateful to have emerged much stronger. This new facility will enable us to continue to meet the high level of demand for commercial financing, as well as provide a solid foundation from which we can capitalize on what we expect to be tremendous growth in the economy over the next several years. We are thrilled to have partnered with an experienced, well-capitalized, institutional fund with global reach and scale and are looking forward to continuing to develop this relationship, for years to come.”

Change Capital – Capital for Change

Change Capital is a short-term capital provider and investor with a focus on profitable social impact.

