EntTelligence Announces Universal Pictures as its first studio partner for its newly launched Trailer Base Service
EntTelligence, an impression measurement service based in LA/NY, announced Universal Pictures as its first major studio partner for its service - Trailer BaseLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EntTelligence, an impression measurement service company based in Los Angeles and New York, today announced Universal Pictures as its first major studio partner for its unique service - Trailer Base.
Trailer Base is a subscription-based approach combining EntTelligence’s robust national Field Force, its revolutionary sound recognition technology, and GPS functionality to verify and analyze impressions of in-theater ads including trailers – creating a currency to measure marketing material reach in real-time.
“Being able to accurately and systematically understand the impressions of our in-theater advertising efforts is critical,” said Eric Carr SVP, In-Theatre Marketing for Universal Pictures. “EntTelligence offers instantaneous market analysis of both the national and local audience allowing us to message efficiently and effectively to the fans and families who love our movies and the moviegoing experience.”
EntTelligence delivers Trailer Base insights via an interactive dashboard. The tool provides campaign intelligence as well as competitive reach analysis for feature film out-of-home marketing initiatives.
“As out of home advertising becomes increasingly more critical to message to moviegoers, there is no more of a captive audience than in a theater,” said EntTelligence’s Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, Steve Buck. “It’s exciting to partner with Universal Pictures to analyze the reach of the 2021 moviegoer, and we are thrilled to help them promote their amazing slate of films including F9: THE FAST SAGA; THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS; HALLOWEEN KILLS, and SING 2.”
About EntTelligence
Launched in October 2020, the entertainment community’s impression analysis resource combines a distinguished national Field Force armed with content listening technology delivering best practices with respect to out-of-home measurement. The patent-pending approach uniquely combines data science, machine learning, and traditional measurement to analyze marketing initiatives.
EntTelligence partners with motion picture groups, streaming services, and all constituents of the entertainment content eco-system to generate efficiency measurement, marketing effectiveness insight, and attribution intelligence.
For more information, visit www.EntTelligence.com
