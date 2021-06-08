Introducing Vision Boutique - Chicago’s Best Dry Eye Clinic
Doctors of optometry offering comprehensive exams, contact lenses, & designer eyewearCHICAGO, IL, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Boutique is a Dry Eye Clinic in Chicago, now offering TearCare relief for Chronic Dry Eye
If your eyes burn, itch, sting, or feel sore, you may suffer from Dry Eye Syndrome. Artificial tears and over-the-counter medications offer temporary relief, but do not extend a long-term solution to the pain, discomfort, or redness associated with Dry Eye.
So what is Dry Eye Syndrome, and what can be done to combat it?
Dry eye Syndrome is one of the most common eye conditions worldwide and is caused by chronic lack of sufficient lubrication and moisture on the surface of the eye. Some risk factors include computer use, wearing contact lenses, aging, menopause, smoking, frequent flying, Lasik, extended smartphone use, and general health conditions, among others.
The cure? Vision Boutique! Vision Boutique offers effective treatment options to remedy Dry Eye Syndrome including TearCare relief and punctal plugs.
About TearCare relief:
TearCare relief is a wearable eyelid technology that administers gentle heat directly to the meibomian glands to liquefy the meibum and remove blockages, therefore stimulating tear production.
TearCare includes two flexible eyelid devices that are placed on your upper and lower eyelids. They’re made of a soft and flexible material that conforms to your eye’s natural shape. Unlike other treatment methods, TearCare allows the patient’s eyes to remain open and blinking throughout the procedure.
The entire process typically lasts for 2 ½ minutes and takes place on site at Vision Boutique. After TearCare, your eye doctor may manually clear away obstructions released from the meibomian glands.
About Vision Boutique:
Vision Boutique is established in the midwest, offering full-service vision solutions. Founded by Dr. Neil Boldus and Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Vision Boutique is a patient-focused brand, with a team of highly skilled optometrists and opticians offering over 50 years of experience.
Vision Boutique extends personalized vision care, comprehensive eye exams, eyewear, and ongoing health support to the community. Enjoy access to designer frames, contact lenses, and cutting-edge optical solutions for people of all ages!
Specializing in:
Dry Eyes, Eye Allergies, Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses, Emergency Eye Care, Eye Exam, Computer Vision Syndrome
Our Locations:
Vision Boutique Madison / 942 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607 / 312-829-6800
Vision Boutique Sheffield / 3053 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657 / 773-360-8900
Vision Boutique Wells / 1224 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610 / 312-643-2499
Vision Boutique Western / 3929 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618 / 773-906-5725
West Loop Eye Care / 14 South Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60607 / 312-432-0080
Vision Boutique St. John / 8319 Wicker Avenue, St John, IN 46373 / 219-228-1776
