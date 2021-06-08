As the Manufacturing Industry Bounces Back from Pandemic Challenges, Decision Resources, Inc. Sees Continued Success
Proving that the team could handle the volume of work and the tight schedule – nearly one go-live per week – without missing a beat, is a statement to the skills and experience of our team.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Resources, Inc. (DRI), a technology consulting firm specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) manufacturing systems, completed 16 ERP system go-lives during the first 18 weeks of 2021. With another 18 go-lives scheduled for the second half of 2021 and more expected to be scheduled before the end of the year, DRI is on pace to complete over 40 ERP go-lives in 2021 – the largest number in the company’s 43-year history.
The DRI services team is rising to the occasion, guided by its expertise in manufacturing processes and technology. The company continues to maintain its status as a top Infor partner by keeping projects on target and ensuring customers are getting the most out of their ERP software.
“Proving that the team could handle the volume of work and the tight schedule – nearly one go-live per week – without missing a beat, is a statement to the skills and experience of our team,” said Ron McClellan, Director of Services Operations at DRI. “Software is important. But it is the DRI services team that ensures our customers are taking full advantage of the software. That is what DRI really brings to the table. We help customers use that tool, the ERP system, to make their manufacturing business better.”
The increase in ERP implementation projects was caused by a combination of delays, shutdowns, and demand fluctuations in 2020. Many of DRI’s customers delayed implementation projects in early 2020 due to shutdowns and production halts. On the other hand, some manufacturers experienced a spike in demand in 2020, which resulted in a push to update technology.
Recent ERP implementations, the majority cloud-based, conducted by DRI were tied to a variety of scenarios, including a hand sanitizer manufacturer who chose to undergo a software upgrade to take advantage of new functionality. Another client, a furniture manufacturer serving the hospitality industry, opted to proceed with its ERP implementation despite significant slowdowns, in order to prepare for a return to normal.
Each ERP implementation project presents its own unique challenges, from tight deadlines to limited availability and extensive customizations. Moving forward, DRI’s services team remains confident in their ability to continue to rise to the challenge and meet project requirements for every ERP implementation that comes their way.
About Decision Resources, Inc.:
DRI, an Infor Gold Channel Partner, is a technology consulting firm specializing in ERP manufacturing systems. Specific verticals DRI works with include electronics manufacturers, food manufacturers, and capital equipment manufacturers. Founded in Pittsburgh in 1978, DRI’s professional services team is focused on providing highly qualified and trained consultants and developers to work on every customer project, big or small. DRI has offices in Pittsburgh, Austin, Wichita, and Chicago.
