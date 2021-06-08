AIA Launches Seventh Annual Film Challenge
Short documentary films to highlight stories of architecture projects that are transforming communitiesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is launching its seventh annual AIA Film Challenge.
The AIA Film Challenge 2021 invites architects, filmmakers, and storytellers to produce a short documentary film between one and a half and three minutes long that tells the story of architects, civic leaders, and their communities working together to achieve a zero-carbon, resilient, healthy, just, and equitable built environment.
Approximately 10 submissions will advance as finalists for review by a four-person jury that selects the top awards. The top-rated film will receive a $5,000 grand prize. The jury will also select a runner up and third place winner based on how well films adhere to the prompt, the storytelling arc, architectural placement, and technical merit. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 16.
This year’s jury is comprised of AIA 2021 First Vice President/2022 President Dan Hart, FAIA; filmmaker and 2020 Grand Prize Winner John Gordon; Midland Architecture Principal Greg Dutton, Assoc. AIA; and Perkins&Will Principal and Director of Global Diversity Gabrielle Bullock, FAIA.
Up to 50 films will advance to a public voting period, which will begin Aug. 30 and conclude Oct. 3. The film that earns the most votes during this period will be named the “People’s Choice” winner and will receive a $2,000 prize. Winners will be announced in October.
Visit aiafilmchallenge.org for complete film submission details.
